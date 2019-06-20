Clear
Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

There is a serious shortage of mental health professionals in the Hoosier state and because of it, experts say it could take weeks for someone to see a doctor. The time between seeing a professional is critical as it could be a matter of life or death. One local man has stepped up to create a new program right here in the Wabash Valley and the purpose is to provide services for those who need it as soon as they need it.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- There is a serious shortage of mental health professionals in the Hoosier state and because of it experts say it could take weeks for someone to see a doctor.

The time in-between seeing a professional is critical as it could be a matter of life or death.

Change is on the way...one local man has stepped up to create a new program right here in the Wabash Valley due to the shortage.

The mission is to provide services for those who need it as soon as they need it.

"Hope-filled solutions" was created by Charlie Martinez with the goal to help out as many in the valley as possible.

The unique program offers assistance to anyone in need, specifically to those without insurance.

Martinez told News 10 that the business stemmed after his own personal struggles.

As a foster child, he had a rough upbringing and as a result, it linked to several mental health issues.

Instead of focusing on his past, Martinez used his personal struggles to help others who are dealing with similar issues. 

"At that point, I had endured severe child abuse, physical, sexual, and emotional... and during that abuse of time, I had an epiphany if you will. It was a matter of where you go from having pieces of your life to now having a prolific life where you can make a difference in many peoples lives," Martinez said.

Appointments are at a first-come-first-serve basis and the co-pay for each visit is $20.

The unique side of the program is the flexibility when it comes to payments.

If the person cannot pay at that time, they can leave just $1 and pay their dues overtime and they'll be seen by a professional immediately.

Martinez tells us at the end of the day someones mental health being taken care of is more important than money.

"So if someone comes in and they say "Hey I just don't have it today." I would ask "do you have a dollar? If so, that's fine with me." That's because that long term change will last you a lifetime and it gives me the validation that I've actually changed someone's life," Martinez said. 

Martinez told News 10 that money can interfere with getting someone to see a professional in the first place.

"My first and foremost rule, you have to be the one to make that first step because there are so many reasons to quit but you are the most important reason to keep going cause at the end of the day there is only one of you and no one can replace you," Martinez said.

For more information on the program, click here. 

