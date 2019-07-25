Clear

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

It's a new exhibit that allows visitors to ask her a range of questions, that make you feel like you're really with the survivor.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's been more than a week since the Candles Holocaust Museum re-opened in Terre Haute following the loss of survivor Eva Kor.

Those in the valley are still learning from her even after her death through a holographic recording of Kor.

It's a new exhibit that allows visitors to ask her a range of questions, that make you feel like you're really with the survivor.

The program was designed to educate even after the living survivors have passed. 

Visitors can enter the room, click on the remote, and ask individualized questions. 

Her responses can be anything from her time in Auschwitz to her favorite color. Some responses even include a 20-minute story.

In addition, there's also the option to speak with other survivors.

The project took five days per survivor and more than a thousand questions were asked. The creators wanted to make sure that no question was left unasked.

Eventually, Candles Museum hopes to make the hologram 3-D so that visitors can have an even more surreal experience.

Candles Director, Lisa Simpson, tells News 10, the importance behind the new exhibit.

"It makes it more personal it's a connection with the 75-year-old history. You can still come in and get a sense of who she is and what she was like a week after her death or a year after her death," Simpson said.

Simpson tells us, the exhibit is meant to educate so that we can avoid history from repeating itself.

"The history is still relevant today and so asking these questions, making these kinds of programs allows us to continue to learn this history and hopefully make the world a better place," Simpson said.

Visitors can speak with virtual Eva during museum hours. Those hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

For more information on the exhibit, click here. 

