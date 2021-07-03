Bringing fireworks across state lines could result in penalties

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are buying those last-minute fireworks for their 4th of July holiday weekend festivities, but for residents of Illinois, it's illegal to have most fireworks.

According to Illinoispolicy.org, The Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act makes it illegal to have fireworks in your possession, transport them, or use them. This is a Class A Misdemeanor and could result in fines up to $2,500 or a year in prison.

According to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, there are unregulated novelty devices consumers can use if local ordinances allow. Those items include smoke bombs, party poppers, and sparklers. Other fireworks require a permit.

One Illinois resident says he drives more than an hour to West Terre Haute to get his fireworks.

"I know there's some people that sell them over there, like I drive out of state because I can't buy stuff in Illinois but I mean I wish they would sell them in Illinois," says Illinois resident Robert Otto.

News 10 stopped by Boomers Fireworks to see if they get a lot of Illinois customers.

"Because we're right on the state line we see a lot of Illinois traffic," says the assistant manager of Boomer's Fireworks Superstore Tonya Francis.

Francis says as far as what Illinois residents do when they leave her shop is none of her business, "What they do when they leave our store is up to them."

As the country starts to return to normal, some folks are just choosing to think about why they celebrate this weekend.

"Some other countries still don't have the freedom we have," says Indiana resident Grayson Hoopingarer.

As far as the potential jail time or fine, some people News 10 spoke with didn't seem to mind.

"I mean it really doesn't scare me or anything I mean I'm an hour from here so yeah," says Otto.

The State Fire Marshal says no matter the size, there is an inherent danger in the use of an explosive. The State of Illinois has information prohibited and approved fireworks on its website.