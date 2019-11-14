Bringing awareness to men's health with No Shave November

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've likely noticed how shaggy Kevin Orpurt has become lately. That's all in observance of No Shave November.

It's a time for men to put down their razors and get to the doctor.

No Shave November raises awareness for men's health. People at Regional Hospital say it's very important for men to have routine screenings to potentially detect cancer.

Often prostate cancer doesn't have any symptoms.