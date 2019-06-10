Clear

Bringing awareness to child safety around the Wabash Valley

Accidental injuries remain the leading killer in kids ages 14 and younger according to the national safe kid's campaign. This week local businesses are cracking down on those numbers through training classes.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Accidental injuries remain the leading killer in kids ages 14 and younger according to the National Safe Kid's Campaign.
This week local businesses are cracking down on those numbers through training classes with each business focusing on different topics.

Top Guns will host all of the classes this week and the goal is for kids to get more involved with safety in their community.

The camp starts Monday and runs until Friday from 5-7 p.m. for no charge to children ages 5 to 12.

The purpose is to have these discussions with children so we can help them understand the importance of safety.

During the summer, children are out of school and lack supervision which heightens the risk of injury.

Top Gun owner, Steve Ellis, says it's a training that needs to be made available for children specifically at this age.

"So we're partnering with S.A.F.E and we're basically co-sponsoring it and bringing all these different agencies to put on a free clinic so, there just needs to be more out there for the children of our community to learn about safety in all of these different areas," said Ellis.

Ellis and others hope that by bringing awareness to the subject, it will prevent any future injuries.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to hopefully minimize any type of accidents that we're seeing take place out in the community with our children and maybe we can prevent someone from getting hurt. Whether it's relative to a fire or a law enforcement encounter, firearms, utilities, farm equipment... that type of stuff," said Ellis. 

For more information on registering for those classes, click here.

Image

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Image

Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Image

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Image

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

Image

Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Image

Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

Image

Bee Ridge Congressional Church Construction

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

