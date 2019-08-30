Clear

Bringing Little Italy to the Wabash Valley for 54 years

Labor day weekend is here and that means it's time for the Little Italy Festival in Clinton, Indiana. The event got started in 1966 and has attracted crowds of 60,000 people each year. It's now one of the oldest festivals in Indiana.

The festival was first introduced as Project Lift. The mission of the event was to embrace the Italian heritage of the immigrants who founded the community. 

The event also brings in several different food vendors and non-profits.

This year there will be a variety of activities ranging from parades to grape stomping and of course spaghetti eating contests.

The event starts today at 6 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday the festival starts up at 11 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
For more information on the history of the event or other matters, click here.

