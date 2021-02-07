Bring pets inside to keep them safe during cold weather

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - The Storm Team is tracking very cold air that will move into the Wabash Valley this weekend. Outdoor pets will be vulnerable since air temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chill temperatures will be sub-zero.

It is very important to bring your pets indoors or in a shelter during these conditions.

Make sure you give your pets plenty of water and fresh food. You can purchase heated water bowls that will keep their water above freezing. Make sure food and water are available to them at all times.

Increasing your pet's food intake will help keep them warm. It simply regulates their body temperature due to their digestive process.

Dr. Staub with Honey Creek Animal Hospital expresses the importance of keeping your pets in a shelter during cold weather.

"They have to have shelter. Even dogs that are used to being outside you should bring them into a garage or a shed or something where they've got some kind of protection from the wind."

Placing straw, blankets, or some kind of padding can also go a long way.