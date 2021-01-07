"Bring my puppy back" Woman asks public for help in finding stolen dog and car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is asking the publics' help to bring their kidnapped pup and stolen vehicle back.

Alexis Steppe had arrived home Monday evening after adopting a husky puppy from a coworker.

Steppe tells a reporter with News 10 she had bought supplies for the new family member and was in the garage for nearly thirty seconds when a white male, she described as around 5'7", in his 20's, approached her.

"This man kept asking if I knew the person across the street from me and I told him no and if he didn't leave my property I was calling the police," explains Steppe. "He kept advancing towards me asking "What are they going to do?" And I warned him the police will come and that he would be Trespassed."

She said she was beginning to close her garage door and that is when the man turned as if to leave and got inside of her black 2013 GMC Terrian. Steppe ran after the vehicle, attempting to open the door.

Inside the vehicle were Steppe's phone and newly adopted puppy, "I tried to locate the vehicle on my phone's application but I didn't set it up on time. So I couldn't even find out where they were." explains Steppe. "As for the dog, she wasn't microchipped yet or named."

Steppe plans on putting up flyers for her furr-baby in hopes of finding her. "I'm going to be putting up posters for her this weekend to try to find her. I'm more worried about her than the car. The car can be replaced." says Steppe.

She says she called Terre Haute Police on Monday, January 4, 2021, after 5:30 pm, the day the theft took place.

"The police will be looking for the car, but they weren't sure about the dog."

"It was wrong of me to leave my keys in the ignition. I know that." says Steppe, "It only takes an extra five seconds to take your keys out, close and lock your door."

She advises anyone during the holiday season and cold wintry months to keep their doors locked at all times and to not leave their keys in their car.

"It only took about thirty seconds and it all unfolded from there. I am just glad that it wasn't my kid in there."

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Vehicle description:

Color: Black

Make: GMC

Model: Terrain

Year: 2013

License number: BLK 938

License holder: "In God We Trust" quote with Dorset Automotive

She says the rear passenger rain guard is broken. The vehicle is said to not have chips or scratches.

Description of dog