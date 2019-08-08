Clear

Brief lockout at Woodrow Wilson Middle School after report of 'gun on campus'

Vigo County School Corporation said school personnel and officers reacted quickly to a report of a gun at a school, and they found an unloaded Airsoft gun.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 9:47 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and teachers have returned to class as usual at Woodrow Wilson Middle School after a report of a gun on campus led to a 'lockout' Thursday morning.

According to Vigo County School Corporation's Director of Communications Bill Riley, officers searched the school and found an unloaded Airsoft gun in a student locker at the school. Riley said school personnel and school protection officers worked quickly with law enforcement to address the situation. 

The lockout/hold in place started at 8:55am and lasted approximately 25 minutes. Riley sent an email at 9:25am saying the school had resumed normal business.

During a lockout, school personnel get students in classrooms or other secure places and keep them in place until the lockout ends. Visitors aren't allowed to enter the school during that time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released. 

