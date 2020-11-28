Bridgeton man arrested on several counts of felony theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daniel Snyder of Bridgeton, Illinois was arrested for multiple counts of felony theft, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Syringes.

Snyder is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail with a $95,000 cash bond.

On Friday, Sullivan County Sheriffs ￼Deputy Cole Boatright learned of a stolen backhoe, from Crawford County, Illinois, stashed at a residence in Sullivan County.

Deputy Boatright consulted with Prosecutor Ann Mischler, before obtaining a search warrant from the Sullivan County Circuit Court.

Deputies from Sullivan County, along with the Indiana State Police, executed the search warrant on the property.

During the search several ATV’s, tools, a trailer and a backhoe were found on the property, that were previously reported stolen in both Lawrence and Crawford Counties￼.

Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia was also found during the search.