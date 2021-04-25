Bridgeton held a rendezvous event

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in Bridgeton, Indiana they had a rendezvous.

The purpose of this event was to reenact the early 1800s time period.

There were pioneers on stand by as well as blacksmiths.

Attendee's got a chance to see how they cooked their meals on the hearth including chicken-on-a string!

Organizers say it's important to learn about how people lived back then.

"I think that it's very important to keep our history alive and for the younger generation to know how we all came up and how hard it was to survive back in that time period," says organizer Susan Carr.

This is their 28th year holding this event.

The cabin on the property belonged to her great great grand father.