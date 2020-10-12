Bridgeton Mill to be featured on the show 'Small Town Big Deal'

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - One local town is getting recognized on national television. That's because they have a mill that has been in operation for over 150 years.

We are talking about the Bridgeton Mill.

The show is called 'Small Town Big Deal.' It showcases hidden gems found across the country in small towns.

Originally the show wanted to cover the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County. When the festival was canceled, they still wanted to see what the county has to offer.

"What could be better than Parke County I mean, the bridges and the communities here...and the stories we're getting. The beauty, the landscaping, and how the people have all come together to keep this going," Show hosts Jann Çarl and Rodney Miller said.

Learn more about the show at this link.