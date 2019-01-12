Bridgeton Mill is going back in time

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A long time restoration project in Parke County is almost complete.

The final piece to restoring Bridgeton Mill in Parke County moved through Terre Haute.

The mill will soon be powered by water once again!

It hasn't been powered by water since the '50s when there was an explosion.

The new mill owners said they've been working for 23 years to get it back to its former glory.

Saturday, the old turbine was delivered from Florida to Indiana.

Because of the snow Saturday, the turbine couldn't make it all the way to the mill.

The owner said as soon as the weather clears up, they'll finish the restoration project.