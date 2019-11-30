Bridgeton Country Christmas helps get folks in the holiday spirit

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Christmas celebration is happening in Parke County this weekend.
The Bridgeton Country Christmas offers folks the opportunity to get in the holiday spirit.
The event features artisan crafts, food and you can tour the Bridgeton Mill.
Kids can also visit with Santa Claus in the 1822 log cabin.
We spoke with one local business owner to learn more about the annual tradition.
"It's been a lot of fun. I enjoy people. Enjoy what people like. Like what I create," said Bill Baird.
The event runs through December 8th, but vendors are only open on Friday's, Saturday's and Sunday's.
