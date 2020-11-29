Bridgeton Country Christmas event continues

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bridgeton Country Christmas event is a holiday tradition, stretching out over 35 years.

Everything from food, arts and crafts, a tour of the Bridgeton Mill and a visit from Mr. Claus himself is found at the holiday event.

This year will look drastically different with the global pandemic where most events have been in question or canceled altogether.

Parke County has been in the red zone, indicating a higher level of COVID-19 cases in the region. This has caused most events to be canceled or postponed.

The Bridgeton Country Christmas event is still being held, despite the red zone, limiting certain operations.

"We can stay open with 25 people per building. And so, that is what we are doing to help keep the event alive and people coming in." explains Co-owner Susan Carr.

Staff are monitoring how many people are in each building at a time and ensuring proper social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization.

The event itself runs after Thanksgiving and again before December 25 each year.

If you missed out this weekend, you can go next Friday and Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

The event will run through December 8th and you can find more information on the Bridgeton Country Christmas event and the 1822 log cabin by click here.