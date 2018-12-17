TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Drivers can look forward to some good news.
The Wallace Avenue bridge plans to reopen later this week.
Officials say they are making finishing touches which include sealing.
Construction on the bridge started August 13th.
The $600,000 project included fixing both Wallace and Poplar streets.
Related Content
- Major bridge project set to wrap this week
- Parke County courthouse project set to wrap soon
- Major Vincennes bridge close for the rest of the week
- Public hearing set for Wednesday to discuss Clinton bridge project
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
- 7th Street project weeks away from wrapping up
- Work wrapping up on major storm water project in West Terre Haute
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- East side drainage project wraps up
- Knox County bridge set to close for about a week
Scroll for more content...