Major bridge project set to wrap this week

The Wallace Avenue bridge plans to reopen later this week.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Drivers can look forward to some good news.

Officials say they are making finishing touches which include sealing.

Construction on the bridge started August 13th.

The $600,000 project included fixing both Wallace and Poplar streets.

