Clear

Bridge Festival seeing more interest in history of covered bridges.

Sixty-two years ago the Covered Bridge Festival began in Rockville. One of those first vendors can still be found here on the square. Not only selling his wares, but also promoting local history.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Sixty-two years ago the Covered Bridge Festival began in Rockville. One of those first vendors can still be found here on the square.

That's where Jim Meece, a Parke County Commissioner, as well as his family have made over fifty ton of sassafras candy.

"My mother started making sassafras candy about nineteen sixty. We had maple syrup before that. So I’ve been here for every one of these. This is my sixty-second covered bridge festival since I was seven years old," said Meece.

Meece is one of the hundreds of vendors throughout the county. They continue to remind visitors of how this festival came to be. That is the thirty-one covered bridges that can be found around the county.

While many people come here to shop and eat, there's also history to learn. Hundreds of people take bus tours of these covered bridges. Bus tour coordinator Kinsey Norman says it’s great to see such interest in theses bridges history.

"Each year I’m not sure if it's a trend or if I’m doing something different and right be we've been selling out quick. I started taking reservations this year July first and it’s helped immensely," said Norman.

It’s these visitors to Parke County that have many looking towards the future of the festival. Not only to appreciate their hard labor but to appreciate how far things have come.

"Sometimes its ok to slow down and take a look around you and try to think of another time where all the things we have today wouldn't have had these bridges not existed. Had these bridge builders not done their art, we would have not progressed to where we are today,” said Meece.

Tours for the rest of the festival are sold out sadly, but if you check out the Bridge Festival’s website where they will have more information on how you can find these sights and sounds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

Image

A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Image

Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew