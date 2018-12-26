Bridal show hopes to help soon to married couples get ready for the big day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to make planning a wedding less stressful for you.
The Wabash Valley Bridal Society is hosting a bridal show.
You'll be able to find everything you need to make your wedding dreams come true.
Organizers say 45 professionals will be there to help you.
"The Wabash Valley Bridal Society really knows it is a lot of work into planning a wedding. So in one day...in one stop...you can get questions answered and make connections that maybe you didn't know about," Danny Wayne told us.
The event happens on January 5th at O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus.
To learn more about the event, click here.
