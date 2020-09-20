Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club made some huge upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For those looking to stay active this Fall and Winter, the Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club formerly known as the Bubble in Terre Haute now features some upgrades.

In the lobby, you'll find new furniture and a control desk.

But, the big changes are on the court.

All six courts have fresh new paint for better playing surfaces.

All the courts have new lines for tennis and pickleball.

Owner Rick Witsken says all these moves were made to give players in the area more opportunities!

"We want the kids to come here and have pizza parties and tennis. We want to have weekend match play scenarios. We want the pickleball events, U.S. state tournaments and we want season court rentals for tennis and all the private lessons. We have a really good staff," said the Rick Witsken Co-Owner of the Tennis and Pickleball Club.