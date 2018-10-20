Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Bricks honoring local veterans

The veterans memorial park in Vigo county added some new additions Saturday.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:01 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Volunteers are making sure local heroes are honored and remembered for their service. 

That's why many laid new bricks at the Veterans Memorial Park in Vigo County Saturday.

Some bricks were also placed for area police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Volunteers say they plan to add bricks for firefighters and state police too.

They say there is space for thousands of more bricks and they plan to continue the work to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold tonight, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum