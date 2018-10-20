Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Volunteers are making sure local heroes are honored and remembered for their service.
That's why many laid new bricks at the Veterans Memorial Park in Vigo County Saturday.
Some bricks were also placed for area police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Volunteers say they plan to add bricks for firefighters and state police too.
They say there is space for thousands of more bricks and they plan to continue the work to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Related Content
- Bricks honoring local veterans
- Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans
- Fundraiser helps local veterans
- Ride To Remember honors local veterans in the Wabash Valley
- Local veterans honored for service in Southern Indiana
- Volunteers needed to help honor fallen Veterans
- Clean up event helps honor fallen veterans
- Group works to honor female veterans
- Illinois Bicentennial Celebration to honor 200 veterans
- Bricks 4 Kidz program keeps kids entertained at Children's Museum
Scroll for more content...