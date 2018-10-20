Bricks honoring local veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Volunteers are making sure local heroes are honored and remembered for their service.

That's why many laid new bricks at the Veterans Memorial Park in Vigo County Saturday.

Some bricks were also placed for area police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Volunteers say they plan to add bricks for firefighters and state police too.

They say there is space for thousands of more bricks and they plan to continue the work to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.