TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twenty-four veterans were honored at a brick laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Vigo County.

Families and friends gathered to honor living and deceased veterans.

According to the Veterans Memorial Park Association, there are now rougly 475bricks in the park.

One member says veterans and their families should consider getting their own bricks here.

"It's a memory. You've got family that's coming that may not ever see you and think you're just a name that's floating around but they can come out here. They can see your brick, see your name, see where you served so that's a memory that keeps you going," said Dietz.

The association runs on donations and volunteer support.

Donations are down this year.

You can make donations and order bricks online at vigovmp.com.

And in Vincennes Saturday, the Indiana Military Museum recognized Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day.

Our friends at WVUT shared a video with us.

Indiana's medal of honor recipient Sergeant Sammy Davis was there for the event.

The public also had the opportunity to take a ride in a Vietnam WAW Huey Helicopter operated by Indiana Search and Rescue.