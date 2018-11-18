TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute women's club had its first fundraiser of the year on Saturday.

It's called brews for shoes.

The club is raising money for their show bus project.

Every year they give more than 1,000 new shoes and more than 2,000 pairs of socks to kids in need in the Vigo County School system.

It's something they say is a little thing but the impact of having new shoes can go a long way.

"There are kids that we meet that they actually share shoes with their brothers and sisters so one can come to school each day," Heather Wolf of the Terre Haute Women's club said. "We want those kids in school every single day and you can just see the looks on their faces when you give them a new pair of shoes."

The Women's Club will have another fundraiser for the shoe bus project in the spring.