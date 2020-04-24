Breweries feeling the impact of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breweries across the nation are feeling the blows of COVID-19 and the stay at home order.

We stopped by the Terre Haute Brewing Company to see how they are doing.

Spokesperson Xavier Ake told us they've had to adapt to a new environment. Right now they are only selling beer.

Some of the prices on beers have been cut too.

Ake says they don't know what the future holds. He is thankful the community is still supporting this and other local businesses.