Breast milk donation drive happening Monday

New Wabash Valley moms can help sick babies through the area’s first ever breast milk donation drive.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Wabash Valley moms can help sick babies through the area’s first-ever breast milk donation drive.

The Milk Bank is a non-profit group. It has partnered with Regional Hospital and Vigo County WIC. The goal is to collect breast milk that will be used to feed premature or sick babies.

Those behind the effort say breast milk can lead to better health for many children.

Regional Hospital Registered Nurse Mendy Sparks says, “They're already sick. They're already vulnerable in the NICU so this kind of gives them the benefit that they need, the extra boost."

The breast milk donation drive is this Monday, October 28th. It's happening at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Women can donate surplus milk. The milk can be up to six months old.

Donors will have to fill out a medical history and complete a blood draw.

You can reach out to the Milk Bank for more information. Call 877-829-7470 or visit the group online here.

