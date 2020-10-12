Breast cancer survivor shares her story to raise awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A breast cancer survivor is using her experience to educate other women on the importance of getting being proactive and getting checked.

Leigh Hurst was diagnosed with the disease at just 33-years-old. After getting back her results her life changed completely, she says she went from finding a lump to finding a voice.

Hurst went from working in the corporate world to educating others on the disease. She told News 10 she's doing what she can to help others.

"The ability to spend time doing something you care about that makes a big difference in the world that isn't a paycheck it's about passion it's just really a gift," said Hurst.

Hurst started the initiative "Feel your Boobies Foundation" which educates and serves as a reminder to check for lumps regularly. She also recently written a book called 'Say Something Big: Feel Your Boobies, Find Your Voice. Stories About Little Lumps Inspiring Big Change.' According to Hurst, it shares the story of other female survivors.

She says without being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, she wouldn't have had the opportunity to do any of these things.

"I never thought that I'd be able to do something like that and it's just such a treat and an honor to have that be apart of my life and I can't imagine my life now so breast cancer really afforded me that," said Hurst.

