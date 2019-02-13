Breast cancer-related deaths are down by 40 percent over the past 30 years...experts say more women could be getting help sooner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early detection is key to detecting and treating breast cancer.

A local advocate is highlighting the importance of this after a new report.

It shows breast cancer deaths have gone down 40 percent in the past three decades.

Some experts still worry women aren't following preventive screening recommendations.

The American Cancer Society recommends women ages 40 to 44 consider starting their annual mammograms.

From 45 to 54, women should get them every year.

If you are 55 or older, you should get a mammogram at least every two years.

If you notice a problem before that, don't hesitate to call your doctor.

"We're seeing a lot aggressive breast cancers that are presenting in younger women...cancer doesn't wait until you're 40 just to hit you," Dr. Darrent Brucken, from P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute said.

There is help for local breast cancer patients.

P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute is one of those groups.

To learn more, click here.