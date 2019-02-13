Clear

Breast cancer-related deaths are down by 40 percent over the past 30 years...experts say more women could be getting help sooner

Early detection is key to detecting and treating breast cancer.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early detection is key to detecting and treating breast cancer.

A local advocate is highlighting the importance of this after a new report.

It shows breast cancer deaths have gone down 40 percent in the past three decades.

Some experts still worry women aren't following preventive screening recommendations.

The American Cancer Society recommends women ages 40 to 44 consider starting their annual mammograms.

From 45 to 54, women should get them every year.

If you are 55 or older, you should get a mammogram at least every two years.

If you notice a problem before that, don't hesitate to call your doctor.

"We're seeing a lot aggressive breast cancers that are presenting in younger women...cancer doesn't wait until you're 40 just to hit you," Dr. Darrent Brucken, from P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute said.

There is help for local breast cancer patients.

P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute is one of those groups.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road