Breast cancer group paints ribbon on National Cancer Survivors Day

Volunteers painted a ribbon in Terre Haute on National Cancer Survivors Day, ahead of Race for the Cure in September.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana has more than 275,000 cancer survivors, according to state data from 2016.

Breast colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers accounted for more than half of those cases. Those survivors were celebrated on Sunday for National Cancer Survivors Day.

Susan G. Komen of the Wabash Valley put down ground work for its own special tribute Sunday. Volunteers painted a giant pink ribbon at Meadows Shopping Center. It'll be the start and finish line for Race for the Cure, which is happening in September.

