Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection can save lives

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Health officials say a woman should have her first mammogram at the age of 40.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

Health experts are using the month as an opportunity to discuss the importance of early detection.

Leslie Voils at the Clara Fairbanks Center for Women told News 10 that a woman should have her first mammogram at the age of 40. A yearly mammogram should follow after that. Depending on your family history, you may need to receive an exam even earlier.

Voils told us that just because breast cancer doesn’t run in your family doesn’t mean you’re not at risk.

“8 in 9 women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history,” Voils said. “So I really want to get it out there that just because you don’t have a family history [of breast cancer] doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a mammogram.”

Men can experience similar symptoms as women.

According to the American Cancer Society, 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

“Do they come in annually?” Volis said. “No, but if they show any signs or symptoms, if they feel a lump, they notice any skin changes, they need to get into their doctor. Their doctor will tell them they need to get in here for a mammogram and more than likely an ultrasound.”

