Breast Cancer Awareness - Pink Suds for Jules

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People from all over Terre Haute went over to the car wash this weekend to get their rides all shined up, but more importantly to support one special local lady.

Jules Dunbar was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 25.

She was recently diagnosed a 2nd time 17 years later.

OnSaturday the community hosted the Pink Suds for Jules Car Wash.

The funds raised from the event will all go toward supporting Jules and her ongoing fight with breast cancer.

"The fact that she is a huge difference-maker in Terre Haute, I thought it would be amazing if we put things together for the future. For other individuals that may go through the same thing," event organizer Morgan Wilson said.

The money has since been delivered to Jules.

Outside of the money, there are many other things you can do to help Jules on her journey.

Letters of encouragement are always welcome, as well as messages posted on her Facebook page.