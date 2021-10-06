Breast Cancer Awareness In The Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - October is national breast cancer awareness month and doctors in the Wabash Valley are encouraging women to get mammograms.

According to the American Cancer Society, 22,000,000 cancer screenings were canceled at the start of the pandemic. According to Doctor Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner, some of those cancellations were in Vigo County.

"We saw a huge drop off at the start of the pandemic as far as people doing any type of preventative medicine. As the pandemic has waxed and waned a little bit, we saw some interest start to peak a little bit and then fall back off as the delta surge came back through," said Brucken.

The most important step in fighting breast cancer is to catch it early on, that's why doctors encourage you to schedule regular check-ups. To schedule a mammogram, click here.