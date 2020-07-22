More on last week's executions, how lethal injections work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're learning more about the process behind last week's federal executions in Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with a local pathologist as controversy continues about protocols for lethal injections

Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Ira Purkey, and Dustin Lee Honken all received a lethal dose of a drug called Pentobarbital.

Previously the government used a three-drug method.

Dr. Roland Kohr explained how painful the new process is for those receiving the barbiturate.

"It's really no different than having your blood drawn, having an IV started for a hospital situation and I've talked to several people it's less painful than a tattoo needle," said Kohr.

Kohr also explained how the process impacts the body minutes before death.

"Loss of consciousness, deep sleep, sensational breathing. When breathing stops, oxygen stops getting delivered to your brain, and without a couple of minutes of oxygen your brain shuts down irreversibly and death occurs."

Right now, Kohr says Pentobarbital is a method that works. However, other methods such as helium are being tested and considered.