Impeachment: here's how the process work

News 10 talked to Terrence Casey, a political science professor at Rose-Hulman, about the impeachment process.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

News 10 spoke with Terrence Casey.

He teaches political science at Rose-Hulman.

He explains how the impeachment process works.

LINK | PELOSI SAYS IMPEACHMENT LEAVES ‘SPRING’ IN PEOPLE’S STEP

“For the president, impeachment is a two-step process. They vote on articles of impeachment for the House, which is what has already happened, and then those articles of impeachment are sent over to the Senate for a trial of those charges,” Casey explained.

Article one is abuse of power.

“That was directly related to the phone call with the Ukrainian president and the withholding of military aid in exchange for an investigation into Hunter Biden in the Ukraine,” Casey described.

Article two is obstruction of Congress.

“Now the obstruction of Congress was because the Trump administration refused to cooperate with the House investigations,” Casey said.

Wednesday's House vote does not remove Mr. Trump from office.

“The House is simply laying a charge against him,” Casey said. "It is actually the Senate who decides whether or not to remove the president from office."

If the Senate removes President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would complete his term.

“Exactly how that would happen--would it happen instantaneously, or in a day or two is unclear, because it's never happened in American history," Casey told News 10.

The Senate needs a two-thirds majority vote on just one article to remove the president from office.

That’s something Casey doesn't see happening.

“Something would have to change pretty substantially from where we are now for that outcome to occur," Casey said. 

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will wait to send the articles over to the Senate.

She wants to see what ground rules the senate sets for the trial.

No date has been set... so far.

