The 2021 Diversity Walk on Wheels - A Terre Haute event focused on breaking down barriers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breaking down barriers, building relationships, and making people feel welcome. That's what the 20-21 Diversity Walk on Wheels event is all about. This is the 8th year the diversity event has been put on. Members of the community gathered at Vigo County Veterans Memorial park. Mayor Duke Bennett says events like these have a great impact on the Terre Haute community.

"It makes us stronger. You learn from people with different backgrounds you find ways to include people in conversations or other activities that are going on. It starts like that then builds into a stronger and more vibrant community."

In the past two years, the event has been modified to protect folks from coronavirus. They created a mobile caravan with all the same spirit as before.

"I was worried last year with covid it wouldn't be received well but it was last year and again this year, got a great turn out and I think it shows the community you know wants to let everyone know that we're open to diversity and all kinds of people," says State Senator Jon Ford.

People decked their cars out in all types of decorations. One participant says this was a great opportunity to show her children that anyone is welcome in her home regardless of race, disability, or sexual orientation.

"My home is full of acceptance and love and they love that they know they can bring anyone over and they're going to get a meal if they're hungry and love if they need it," says mother Andrea Reed.

Melvin Burks with the Hamilton Center spearheaded this whole event. Organizers say they're proud of how the community supports events like this.

"When we had the walk you know it started with 300 people and then we had a thousand people and then we had 3 thousand people. it just continued to grow each year," says Chief of Community Engagement Lynn Hughes.