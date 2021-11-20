Breakfast Optimist Club Christmas tree sales right around the corner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tis' the season for Christmas trees, and spreading holiday cheer, and one local organization is doing their part in doing just that!

The Breakfast Optimist Club of Terre Haute begins their annual Christmas tree sales this Monday.

The sales will go until the lot is empty.

Monday through Friday their hours range from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, and on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

The best part of it all is the profits from the sales go towards helping local kids in various ways.

"100%...100%...all stays local...110% even...because we even get some donations on top of that. It all goes for the kids here in Vigo County...the Wabash Valley," Breakfast Optimist Club President Michael Butts said.

If you would like to get a christmas tree -- this is all happening at 7th and Margaret in Terre Haute beginning Monday.