Brazil's mayor talks the state of the city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil, Indiana has a lot to look forward to in 2019.

That was the message from Mayor Brian Wyndham's 8th Annual State of the City Address.

The mayor said the huge Highway 40 project that Brazil endured last year was one of the major highlights of the year.

The mayor said the street paving project will continue in 2019.

He said thanks to that project, community support, and grant money...Brazil is prospering.

Projects for 2019 include completion of a new police department building, a veterans park will be built at Craig Park, a neighborhood watch program, and a utility expansion program for growth at the industrial park in Brazil.