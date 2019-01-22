Clear

Brazil's mayor talks the state of the city

The mayor said the huge Highway 40 project that Brazil endured last year was one of the major highlights of the year.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil, Indiana has a lot to look forward to in 2019.

That was the message from Mayor Brian Wyndham's 8th Annual State of the City Address.

The mayor said the huge Highway 40 project that Brazil endured last year was one of the major highlights of the year.

The mayor said the street paving project will continue in 2019.

He said thanks to that project, community support, and grant money...Brazil is prospering.

Projects for 2019 include completion of a new police department building, a veterans park will be built at Craig Park, a neighborhood watch program, and a utility expansion program for growth at the industrial park in Brazil.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

Image

Leaf Pickup on hold in Terre Haute

Image

I-70 clean up after winter weather

Image

Two facing charges in connection to severe neglect case

Image

Motel 6 situation wraps up peacefully

Image

Main Street Project update

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling