Brazil’s Mayor unveils new logo, 2020 plans during ‘State of the City’ address

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Mayor Brian Wyndham addressed community members on Tuesday during the "State of the City" address.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the Clay County YMCA.

Mayor Wyndham gave updates about what each department accomplished in 2019 and plans for 2020.

During the luncheon, Mayor Wyndham unveiled a logo for the city.

"There's been a great resurgence in activity here in Brazil in the last few years,” Wyndham told News 10. “Honestly, we want to springboard off of that and with that being a new logo along with a new slogan."

The slogan is “vibrant, progressive, ready.”

City leaders said the community has never had a logo. The city seal will still be used.

Wyndham said repairing the streetlamps along the historical district of U.S. 40 will begin soon.

"At this point, the manufacturer is going to send us 180 new bulbs and components, and we'll change those out, and we should have those up and running like they should be.”

The project won’t be easy considering it takes roughly 30-minutes per streetlamp.

Changes will also be taking place soon for the police department.

Wyndham said the department should be moving into the former Duke Energy building, which is located along National Avenue, within the next 30 to 40 days.

"It's been a two-year project. It's going to give them a lot better facility to work out of and it's got a lot better access," Wyndham described.

Street paving projects will continue along with increasing utility expansion.

"Really in the industrial park is a need for larger utility services. That would allow the industry out there to expand their own businesses if we can expand utilities to help them out," Wyndham said.

Leaders also plan to restore the fighter jet located in front of the courthouse.

Clay County Chamber of Commerce President Vernon Maesch said he's proud of what the community has accomplished.

"Living here my whole life and growing up and seeing how things were before and how they've changed for the better, and being a father, having children that live here, knowing what we're going to leave behind to them. [It’s] just very comforting to see that and know,” Maesch said.

News 10 will continue to follow the city's progress.