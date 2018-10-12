Clear

Brazil working to implement life-saving program

The City of Brazil is working on implementing a system that could save lives.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is working on implementing a system that could save lives.

It's called Project Lifesaver and it's already being used in the Wabash Valley.

Earlier this year, we reported that Vigo County implemented the program.

It allows families to put tracking devices on those who suffer from Alzheimer's, Autism, or Dementia.

By doing that, law enforcement would easily be able to find someone if they went missing.

Nothing has been passed on the program yet, but a committee of Brazil city council members has been made to discuss setting up the program.

Soon, they will start talking to emergency agencies to bring them up to speed.

The council said the would also like to get the county involved in the program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history