Brazil working to implement life-saving program

BRAZIL, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is working on implementing a system that could save lives.

It's called Project Lifesaver and it's already being used in the Wabash Valley.

Earlier this year, we reported that Vigo County implemented the program.

It allows families to put tracking devices on those who suffer from Alzheimer's, Autism, or Dementia.

By doing that, law enforcement would easily be able to find someone if they went missing.

Nothing has been passed on the program yet, but a committee of Brazil city council members has been made to discuss setting up the program.

Soon, they will start talking to emergency agencies to bring them up to speed.

The council said the would also like to get the county involved in the program.