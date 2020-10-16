Brazil woman accused of driving under the influence with an eight-year-old child in the vehicle with her

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County woman was charged after police say she drove under the influence with a child in the vehicle with her.

Police arrested 26-year-old Hollie Tingle, from Brazil on Thursday.

Indiana State Police stopped her for driving left of the centerline near south 7th and Harrison Streets in Terre Haute.

Tingle was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance during the traffic stop.

During a search of her car, police said they found marijuana and paraphernalia.

There was an eight-year-old in the vehicle with Tingle. The child was turned over to DCS and then to a family member.

Tingle was arrested on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, and several drug-related charges.