'...there are probably more people out there that need it but just don't know about it.' Brazil to get Project Lifesaver to help families in need

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- For the past four years, Erin Withers has been educating the community about Project Lifesaver. Thankfully no one has had to use it yet, but it's something that could save a loved one’s life.

"Between the Alzheimer's patients, dementia and autism,” said Wither talking about those who use the program. “I mean there are probably more people out there that need it but just don't know about it."

Project Lifesaver is a device used to find those with cognitive disabilities who are wearing a special bracelet. Law enforcement then could track that bracelet if they wander off or run away.

Last year Withers approached the Brazil City Council about the program. The council voted and approved it.

Shane Litz on the council agreed with wither's cause to bring this to the Brazil community.

"It’s one of those programs where it can help provide peace of mind for families with at-risk individuals. Whether it be children or adults," said Litz.

As of now, the county has shown no interest in getting project lifesaver, but the city hopes to eventually use it to help those outside of city limits.

"So communities that have an issue and if we have the time and available resources, we'll be all about whatever we can do to help make sure that person is found," said Litz.

Withers says she will continue to push other communities to pick up this program. She now plans to focus on getting Parke and Sullivan County involved as well.

“You want to protect your citizens, this is a way of doing that with ones that have a cognitive issue. So I think its very important that they all jump on board,” said Withers.

Right now Vigo, Knox, and Greene Counties are set up with Project Lifesaver. If you would like to learn more about Project Lifesaver, you’re urged to reach out to the law enforcement in those counties.

It will still be some time before Brazil gets their system going. Withers also has an organization set up to help cover the cost for those wishing to receive a wristband for their loved one. You can reach out to her at Erin@lillysfriends.org.