Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Brazil teacher's aide accused of sending lewd photos of herself to a 17-year-old student

A local teacher's aide told police she made a mistake after exchanging pictures with a student.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 4:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher's aide told police she made a mistake after exchanging pictures with a student.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office said it is filing charges against Molly Lumsdon.

News 10 started asking authorities about this case a few weeks ago.

On Monday, the chief deputy prosecutor said he reviewed the case and is charging it.

According to a police report, the investigation started last September.

That's when students reported a teacher's aide had sent nude photos of herself to a student.

The 17-year-old student told police Lumsdon sent him a photo of her bare chest.

Lumsdon told investigators the student said he was 18.

She said they showed each other pictures of themselves.

The Clay Community School Corporation lists Lumsdon as an instructional assistant for special services.

Police asked why Lumsdon didn't tell anyone about getting pictures of a minor.

According to the report, she said she erased them and thought she wouldn't have to deal with it.

The 17-year-old student told police Lumsdon told him not to say anything about what happened.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Lumsdon's phone.

Officers said they found several lewd photos, but no messages between her and the student.

We are continuing to follow this developing story and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Warm and wet Monday, brutal dangerous air moving in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

Image

General John Taylor Services

Image

Two police officers hurt after Sunday evening accident, one woman arrested

Image

Brazil teachers aide accused of sending nude photos to student

Image

Community Spotlight Junior Achievement

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Protect your car in cold weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse