Brazil teacher's aide accused of sending lewd photos of herself to a 17-year-old student

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher's aide told police she made a mistake after exchanging pictures with a student.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office said it is filing charges against Molly Lumsdon.

News 10 started asking authorities about this case a few weeks ago.

On Monday, the chief deputy prosecutor said he reviewed the case and is charging it.

According to a police report, the investigation started last September.

That's when students reported a teacher's aide had sent nude photos of herself to a student.

The 17-year-old student told police Lumsdon sent him a photo of her bare chest.

Lumsdon told investigators the student said he was 18.

She said they showed each other pictures of themselves.

The Clay Community School Corporation lists Lumsdon as an instructional assistant for special services.

Police asked why Lumsdon didn't tell anyone about getting pictures of a minor.

According to the report, she said she erased them and thought she wouldn't have to deal with it.

The 17-year-old student told police Lumsdon told him not to say anything about what happened.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Lumsdon's phone.

Officers said they found several lewd photos, but no messages between her and the student.

We are continuing to follow this developing story and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.