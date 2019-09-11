BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana shopping center has switched owners.
According to a press release, Forest Park Plaza has been sold.
It is located at 100 Park Plaza.
The shopping strip houses Kroger, Dollar General, Papa Johns, and other stores.
Shop One confirmed the sale, along with eight other properties to a company based out of Texas.
A purchase price was not listed.
Related Content
- Brazil shopping center under new ownership
- Local flower shop that opened in 1920 is changing ownership
- Gun ownership and mental health
- Brazil housing center holds Pearl Harbor ceremony
- Sign-ups begin for Brazil Shop With a Cop
- National Road Yardsale underway, shop set up in Brazil
- Brazil sandwich shop already reopens after car drives into it
- Riley restaurant reopens under new ownership
- New partner talks Meadows Shopping Center plans
- Meadows Shopping Center booming with new business
Scroll for more content...