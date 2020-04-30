Brazil receives $75,000 grant to help with food and personal hygiene products for people in need

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is the recipient of a $75,000 grant. from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

The money will provide food and personal hygiene products to those in need.

Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham says this will benefit Brazil and Clay County residents.

"The Clay County Emergency Food Pantry and Senior Citizens Center will help with distribution. They all have the same goal in mind, and that is, let's make sure no one goes hungry, and our goal is the same too in the city, and we want to do our part to help facilitate that," Wyndham said.

Wyndham hopes to get the program put together soon. The city was alerted that it was a grant recipient on Wednesday.