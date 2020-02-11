Brazil police search for suspects accused of using credit card numbers stolen from skimmers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding a pair of people accused of using stolen credit card numbers.

The Brazil Police Department shared photos of two people they believe used stolen credit card numbers taken from card skimmers.

The suspects were driving a 2013 or newer black Ford Fusion.

If you have any information, call the Brazil Police Department at (812) 446-2211 extension 218 or call Clay County Dispatch at (812) 446-2535 extension 5.