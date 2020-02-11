Photo Gallery 2 Images
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding a pair of people accused of using stolen credit card numbers.
The Brazil Police Department shared photos of two people they believe used stolen credit card numbers taken from card skimmers.
The suspects were driving a 2013 or newer black Ford Fusion.
If you have any information, call the Brazil Police Department at (812) 446-2211 extension 218 or call Clay County Dispatch at (812) 446-2535 extension 5.
Related Content
- Brazil police search for suspects accused of using credit card numbers stolen from skimmers
- Police search for women accused of using stolen credit cards
- Police identify woman accused of using stolen credit card
- Two credit card skimmers found at Paris, Illinois gas station
- Police seach for suspect in stolen credit card investigation
- Police search for man accused of using a stolen credit card
- Police in Sullivan County search for man accused of using stolen credit cards
- Police search for man accused of spending thousands on cigarettes with a stolen credit card
- Crime Stoppers: The stolen credit card information
- UPDATE: Suspected credit card thief caught
Scroll for more content...