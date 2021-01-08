Brazil police search for armed robbery suspect

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, it happened last Sunday at the Casey's General Store on West National Avenue.

Just before 5 am a man showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

That person then left the store and drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, thin build, with blue eyes, and around 5'2".

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored jeans. He was wearing a black face mask with a skull design.

If you have any information, call the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535.