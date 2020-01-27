Brazil police on the look-out for theft suspect

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding a suspect in a theft investigation.
According to the Brazil Police Department, it happened on January 23 at Ace Hardware.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Clay County dispatchers at 812-446-2535 extension 5.
