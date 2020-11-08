Brazil police department open doors to new building

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Moving might be something you dread, but for others, anticipated.

"We have been waiting close to three years before we made the move. It's been a well worth wait." When he said "we", Chief Clint McQueen is talking about the Brazil Police Department.

They're the newest residents of the old Duke Energy Building. They neighbor beside City Water.

If you asked McQueen is this better than the last place, he'd tell you there's no comparison.

"The last place we were down in the basement and we literally were bumping into each other down at the old police department we had out grown it a long time ago," said McQueen.

More space wasn't the only upgrade officers gained. The department has everything they need under one roof. Interrogation rooms, a garage for vehicles and a gym. Mayor Brian Wyndham said all this was $400,000.

"We've got 8,000 square feet here and if you do the math on that, that's pretty cheap. You know, we want to keep our officers equipped," said Wyndham.

So, as they hang a few things on the walls, and make those finishing touches, McQueen invites everyone to come check out their new home.

"It's an icon to people a police department, they know that's their safety net. We're very much moving in the right direction we're there," said McQueen.