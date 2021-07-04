Brazil Police Department is raising funds for a new K9 officer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department needs your help fundraising to add an important member to the squad, and let's just say they like tummy rubs and playing with tennis balls.

The Brazil Police Department is asking the public for donations to get a new K9 on their team. Staff on the job say it's been a "ruff" two months without a furry companion by their side.

Patrolman Chandler Damon says this idea has been in the works for months, but in the past couple of weeks they've ramped up fundraising efforts.

"So we've started raising funds a couple of different ways I've personally been going around to a lot of the local private businesses around here just trying to get that human-to-human interaction with people just kinda letting them know what we are all about what we're starting up," says Damon.

So far they've raised $2,500 of the $20,000 goal. They hope to have the money by late fall or early winter.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department says you can't put a price on something so necessary.

"K9s are invaluable for their nose for their work ethic and they can go places humans can't go and they can smell things humans can't smell," says Sgt. Adamson.

The Terre Haute Police Department has five K9s on staff. 4 of them are narcos while one is trained to sniff out explosives. Sgt. Adamson says even though these dogs make great co-workers, they also become lifelong companions of the force.

"But if you can imagine taking an animal with you to work every day your life maybe depends on that animal when you go to work, you create a bond that's irreplaceable."

Patrolman Damon who is spearheading this effort adds the K9s don't just protect them but the public too.

"It makes the community a safer better place to live to bring up more children for people to live here I think people will feel safer knowing that they got something like that behind them."

If you would like to lend a helping hand, they're accepting donations by check and through PayPal. You can also show support through the Amazon wish list.