Brazil milling and paving project underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is working to improve its streets.
A milling and paving project is underway.
It is being funded through a Community Crossings Grant from the state.
There are sections of about two dozen streets involved.
The city has milling work planned through mid-July.
See a full list of the streets receiving the work below.
