Brazil medieval festival set to benefit Christmas in the Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help give back through a unique event this weekend.

Stormcrest Festival is happening this Saturday in Brazil.

It will feature medieval demonstrations, games, music, roleplay, and vendors.

Organizers stopped by our station to give us a little preview.

The event benefits Christmas in the Park and the Medieval Society Stormcrest.

"Profits are going to be split. So, if you like the idea of Christmas or you like the idea of medieval battle...everyone is welcome to come out this day," Megan Hawkins, from the Stormcrest Festival said.

It starts on Saturday morning at 11:00 at Craig Park.

Tickets will cost you $10 at the gate, with kids six and under getting in for free.

Learn more here.