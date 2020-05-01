Brazil manufacturing plant experiences 2 COVID-19 cases

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Two employees from Great Dane in Brazil have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees reported to work on Friday, April 24 and were not experiencing symptoms at that time. Health officials told the plant the employees said they began experiencing symptoms over the weekend. Both individuals have not been in the facility since developing symptoms. One employee is from Clay County and the other is from Vigo County.

Great Dane was notified of both cases on Wednesday, April 29.

The Clay County and Vigo County health departments contacted the facility.

At that time, the other shift workers from that area of the facility were sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

Plant Manager Cory Lookebill says this affects 31 workers in total.

“Those employees have the opportunity to file for state unemployment benefits or utilizing their vacation. Great Dane is covering their medical premiums during the time that they are off work," said Lookebill.

Once notified, the facility did take extra measures to sanitize the area where the infected workers were in before employees could return to that area.

The company has a three-step verification process in place before employees enter the building.

This includes a verbal check about any possible symptoms, employees are asked if they’ve been exposed to anyone that’s tested positive, and they take each employee’s temperature.

“We do provide masks, and that’s voluntary depending on what the employee chooses, and all of our work requirements within our plant have required gloves regardless of the current pandemic," Lookebill said.

The plant has also added more staff to cleaning crews.

Crews are working in between shifts to sanitize general areas.

The facility has also been staggering arrival and departure times of employees.